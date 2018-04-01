The Maryville R-II School Board approved snow makeup dates during its regular meeting March 21.

The following dates were added to the 2017-2018 calendar as snow makeup days: May 18, 21, 22 and 23. Staff will have a work day on May 24.

The school board approved the health insurance rates for the upcoming year.

The co-op between the school and St. Gregory’s School for junior high football and wrestling was approved.

The school board approved the partnership with Springfield Public Schools to partake in an online educational resource called the LAUNCH program.

The regional Missouri School Board Association meeting will be April 24.

The food service report was approved.

The program evaluations for facilities and maintenance, student activities program and transportation services were approved.

School administration has been meeting with a loss control consultant from Accident Fund to work on safety practices and preventative measures to help control losses.

Six teachers will attend the Breakthrough Learning Cohort on technology integration this summer.

Teachers will have the option of attending the MOREnet training in July.

Administration is in the process of developing a district-wide wellness committee to establish goals and set guidelines in accordance with new requirements.

The preschool screening had 67 children.

The Northwest Technical School developed a logo for the early childhood center.

The high school will offer speech, health and personal finance classes during summer school.

Sport physicals will be offered at the school for $20 on April 3 and 4 through SSM Health St. Francis.

The following personnel items were approved during a closed session:

Resignations were accepted from Carissa Everhart, elementary school nurse, effective April 2; Bridget Murkle, elementary paraprofessional, effective April 27; Branna Dennis, elementary paraprofessional, effective May 24; Alexandra Gallagher, elementary paraprofessional; Jessica Braymen, fourth grade; Jonnie Kemerling, high school English; Trez Taylor, high school special education; Michael Hansen, middle school paraprofessional; and Brenda Ricks, boys and girls golf coach.

The following contracts were renewed: Lori Tally, adult education coordinator; Amanda Haile, adult education and literacy director; Mat Beu, athletic and activities director; and all certified teachers, speech pathologists and fall, winter and yearly supplemental assignments.

The following individuals were approved for hire: Bailey Schmidt, elementary paraprofessional; Sarah McIntyre, elementary paraprofessional; Brianna Wilmes, high school math; and Kelsea Stueve, high school part-time Spanish and head cheer coach.

Reassignments included Nicole McGinness, high school librarian, to high school English, and Travis Verdi, elementary teacher, to middle school teacher.

A reception for retirees and long-term employees leaving the district will be at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, May 16, prior to the school board meeting.

The April board meeting has been set for Monday, April 16 which is also the date of the canvass of election and organizational meeting.