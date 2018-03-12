The Maryville R-II School Board conducted the following business during its regular meeting on February 21:

The board approved the purchase of a new K-8 math curriculum called ReadyMath and the support iReady, which is the individualized assessment component to the new resources.

The 2018-19 calendar was approved.

Therapy at School, LLC, Weston, received the bid to provide physical therapy services to the school for the 2018-19 school year at the rate of $70 per hour. These services are currently being provided by ACES. Next school year, Therapy at School will replace ACES.

The food service program and professional development assessments were approved.

The Vocational Technical Enhancement Grant proposal was approved as presented.

The CodeMissouri sponsorship agreement was approved.

The contract between the Missouri Department of Corrections and the Adult Education and Literacy program was approved.

The Maryville Middle School Optimist speech winners, Keelie Strating, daughter of Heather Strating, and Kason Teale, son of Anna and Adam Teale, presented their speeches to the board during the student showcase.

Becky Houtchens, high school counselor, addressed the board, proposing to change the way seniors are recognized during graduation. Currently, seniors are recognized as the top 10. The new idea would create three different levels based on weighted GPA scores. No action was taken and the matter will be discussed at a future meeting.

The board approved adding the positions of a full-time special education paraprofessional at the elementary, a paraprofessional at the early childhood center and a paraprofessional in kindergarten for the upcoming year. They also approved changing the part-time elementary secretarial position to a full-time early childhood office manager and changing the full-time after school site director to a part-time position for the upcoming school year.

Summer school will be five days shorter this year to allow custodial staff to get more done before school starts.

The technical school will host the Safety Acres event on May 3 and 4.

During a closed session, the school board approved the following staff changes:

Resignations were accepted from Avery Bailey, middle school assistant softball coach; Karen Jones, youth development lead worker; Patricia White, assistant volleyball coach; Haylee Olberding, middle school full-time long-term substitute teacher; Teresa Jacoby, elementary part-time Title 1 teacher; Melba Watkins, elementary part-time Title 1 teacher; and Melanie Davidson, elementary special education teacher; all effective at the end of the school year. A resignation from Dustin Henggeler, elementary paraprofessional, was accepted effective March 9.

The following individuals were approved for hire: Michael Barbosa, high school math; Jaclyn Smail, seventh grade math; Victoria Hollar, elementary special education teacher; Shelby Bush, elementary special education teacher; Jenna Abbott, youth development worker; Bridget Murkle, elementary paraprofessional; Breanna Dennis, elementary paraprofessional; and Rosa Quintanilla, third grade teacher.

Jennifer Stoll, elementary Title 1 teacher, was reassigned as a first grade teacher; Karen Jones, elementary part-time building secretary, was reassigned as the early childhood center office manager; Kenna Tombs, elementary full-time substitute, was reassigned as an early childhood paraprofessional; and Wendy Miller, elementary special education teacher, was reassigned as an early childhood center paraprofessional.

The following were approved as summer school administration: Kim Walker, administrator, Joe Suchan, assistant administration, and Karen Jones, secretary.

The board approved the following administration one-year contracts: Steve Klotz, assistant superintendent; Katie Neubauer, student services director; Thom Alvarez, high school principal; Craig Borey, high school assistant principal; Kevin Pitts, middle school principal; Kate Lydon, middle school assistant principal; Brian Lynn, elementary principal; Kim Walker, assistant elementary principal; and Jeremy Ingraham, Northwest Technical School director.