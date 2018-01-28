The Maryville R-II School Board conducted the following business during the regular meeting January 17:

Resignations were accepted from Dustin Romans, third grade, and Brenda Ricks, seventh grade math.

The following individuals were reassigned: Randy Ward, district maintenance; Laura Tobin, preschool teacher; Miranda Henggeler, early childhood special education; and Dustin Piper, intervention specialist.

Contracts for hire were extended to Alyssa Carmichael, Eugene Field evening custodian; Heidi Moffat, middle school special education teacher; and Chandra DeMott, high school summer strength coach.

Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht was offered a one-year extension on her contract.

Chad Sullivan was the district’s Belcher Scholarship nominee, winning a $250 scholarship. He will go on to compete at the regional level.

During the student showcase, Aiden VanVactor and Alexis Hoskey demonstrated their coding skills.

The board approved the following agreements: Mailroom Finance, Inc., for postage from the US Postal Service for use in the postage meter equipment from Neopost, a MOU with the Nodaway County Hazard Mitigation Plan and a MOU with the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center.

Also approved was adding the position of intervention specialist for the Learning Center. The position would hold all of the duties of a regular teacher, but the title would allow for a wider range of applicants with backgrounds in related fields such as counseling and behavior management.

Several revisions to policies were approved. One of the policies revolved around the USDA Smarter Snacks program, which mandates that all of the snacks, fundraisers, class parties and other food items must meet certain guidelines.

The board granted Dr. Albrecht the ability to schedule make-up days after snow days without first getting approval from the board. This would allow for her to choose certain days the district is scheduled to be out of school as make-up days instead of adding days to the end of the school year.

The Eugene Field PTO raised $15,000 with its fall fundraiser. They plan to update both playgrounds and the outdoor classroom.