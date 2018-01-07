The Maryville R-II School Board conducted the following business during its regular meeting on December 20:

The school board approved the expansion of the early childhood program, which will add an additional classroom of 20 students as well as a preschool special education classroom.

They voted to add the positions of an early childhood director and a preschool teacher. They also changed the parent educator position from part-time to full-time and changed the ECSE teacher from itinerant services to a full-day building assignment.

The high school football team was the student showcase for winning the state championship.

Agreements for the postage machine, behavior analyst services between ACES and Sally Crumb, transportation services between the district and parents, the UCP of Northwest Missouri for special education services and a contractor for office support were all approved.

The district calendar was amended, making Thursday, May 17 the last day for students and Friday, May 18 the last day for staff.

Summer school was approved for 8 am to 3:30 pm, Tuesday, May 29 to Friday, June 22.

Westbrook and Company, Richmond, were awarded the audit bid for fiscal years 2018 to 2020 for an annual fee not to exceed $11,835.

Brian Herndon addressed the board regarding the exclusion incident and proposed several ideas for the board to consider to ensure special needs students are included in activities.

The following resignations were accepted: Matt Williamson, maintenance; Terri Clement, high school math; Crystal Boyt, elementary teacher; Haley Humes, ACES school psychologist; Brittnie Morgan, ACES social worker; Debbie Griffith Fujinami, ACES social worker, Cindy Naber, ACES director; Carmen Subbert, Amanda Rupert, Macy Elwood, Breanna Dennis, Bridget Murkle and Gannon Albrecht, all after school social workers.

Michelle McCollum was reassigned as the early childhood director.

The following individuals were selected as the teacher or staff member of the year for their respective buildings: Northwest Technical School – Bing Boettner, health occupations, and Phyllis Adams, technologist; Eugene Field – Crystal Boyt, third grade, and Laura Eighmy, secretary; Maryville Middle School – Marty Nolte, librarian, and Mary Gladman, custodian; Maryville High School – Terri Clement, math, and Sharon McCrary, custodian. A district recipient will be chosen later and will represent the district at the regional level.

Elementary Principal Brian Lynn reported that the second grade class raised $700 for the Toys for Tots program through their pumpkin market.

The building trades class has the new central office building closed in and is ahead of schedule.

The culinary arts class catered cupcakes for the New Nodaway Humane Society’s fundraiser dinner.

Staff has been looking into ordering a new scoreboard for the high school gym. The current boards are from 1997, parts are no longer available and they have begun to malfunction. Staff is looking into an LED board, allowing for an increase in advertisements and generating enough revenue to pay for the boards within three to four years. Currently, the scrolling advertising board is at its capacity of 20 advertisers, producing $12,975 in funds each year which is split between the school and a third-party marketer.