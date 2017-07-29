The Maryville R-II Board of Education met for its regular meeting July 19 to set the tax levy hearing and address the following items:

The tax levy hearing will be at 6 pm, Wednesday, August 16.

Resignations were accepted from Ed Defenbaugh, AEL substitute teacher; Ryan Lessman, high school assistant track coach; and Darbi Furhman, middle school paraprofessional.

Contracts were renewed for Melba Watkins and Teresa Jacoby as Title 1 reading support teachers.

The following individuals were approved for hire: Michael Hansen and Megan Sole, middle school paraprofessionals; Patricia White, high school assistant volleyball coach; and Hans Plackemeier, high school assistant baseball coach.

The following individuals were honored as part of the student showcase: boys golf state qualifiers, Connor Durbin, Bryce Farlin, Matthew Madden, Trey Oglesby and Matt Twaddle; track state qualifiers, Brady Atwell, Brandon Auffert, Reece Bickford, Caleb Feuerbacher, Elijah Green, Jacklyn Hersh, Jon Holtman, Zach Kizer, Will Mattock, Spencer Morrison, Josh Sanders, Braiden Sells, Felicia Sheil, Zach Staples and Mark Zahnd.

Art pieces created by Ella Hazen, Abigail Loe and Hayden Scott were chosen to be in the superintendent’s art collection.

New employee orientation will be Tuesday and Thursday, August 8 and 10.

District students will view the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. If parents do not wish for their child to participate, contact administration.

On August 21, Maryville Public Safety Officer Ryan Glidden will present a program for 7th-12th graders about inappropriate texting and phone use during the school day. The program will also be offered to parents at 7 pm, August 21 at the school’s performing arts center.