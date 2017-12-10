The Maryville R-II School Board will discuss expanding the district’s preschool program during its regular December meeting.

The board heard an initial idea presentation from Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht during its November 15 meeting.

The proposal called for a focused early childhood center that would work with families in the community from the prenatal stage up to kindergarten. The center would utilize a Parents as Teachers educator to work with families in their homes starting in the prenatal stages. The service would continue with the hope that relationships built will foster a smooth transition into preschool and kindergarten as well as identifying developmental, social and academic delays.

The facility would not take infants or toddlers nor would it offer traditional day care services. It could potentially double the amount of preschool seats within the district’s program.

Currently, the district offers full-day preschool for approximately 40 three- and four-year-old children. The plan would include adding another classroom, which would allow for an additional 20 students. The new classroom would not be tuition-based and would cater to low socio-economic status children. Children with the most economic need would be accepted first.

Albrecht would also like to see the addition of an early childhood special education classroom, which would be able to accommodate up to 20 special education preschoolers. Currently, the early childhood special education teacher visits students in their homes and at other facilities for 20-minute lessons. Albrecht stated it would be more beneficial for the students if they could be in a stationary permanent classroom all day.

Over the past three years, Albrecht has noticed there have been approximately 20 students each year enrolling in kindergarten who have not had any preschool experience. She hopes these additions to the early childhood program will increase the number of children enrolled in preschool.

There would be no new construction. Instead, the additional classrooms would be added to the existing elementary building with minor remodeling.

If the board decides in December to move forward with the expansion, staff will begin planning the details and logistics.