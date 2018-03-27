The Maryville City Council approved the rezoning of three properties along East First Street during its regular meeting on March 26.

The properties owned by Laura Street Baptist Church, located at 1012, 1016 and 1020 East First Street, are currently zoned as R-4 multi-family residential. It was approved to change the zoning to C-3 commercial, allowing the church to build a 60-space parking lot.

A special use permit was approved for Tara McGuire for the property located at 322 East Jenkins, which is zoned as R-3 residential. McGuire plans to use the structure as a child development center with a 10- by 15-inch sign.

Williams Spurgeon Kuhl and Freshnock Architects, Inc. (WSKF), Kansas City, was approved earlier in March for architectural design services for a new public safety facility. Due to House Bill 2376, design-build is not an option for the facility as staff had originally planned. Staff has been working with the company to decrease fee costs.

The council approved the second change order with WSKF not to exceed $240,175. The change order included $199,575 for design development, construction of documents, schematic design and more along with $40,600 for vehicle exhaust commissioning, storm water study, video surveillance, surveying and voice and data cable design. This represents six percent of the total budget for the facility. According to City Manager Greg McDanel, architectural fees typically account for 10 percent of a project.

It was approved to purchase an $8,685 2017 Kawasaki SX 4×4 mule from Northwest Implement, Maryville, utilizing non-primary entitlement funds left from the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport apron rehabilitation project. If the funds are not used within the time frame, they are no longer available. The mule will be used at the airport for various duties.

McDanel gave the following in his report:

• The city has established a partnership with Northwest Missouri State University to improve waterline infrastructure to the campus by installing three additional valves to create more options in the event of a water loss event. Materials were estimated at $24,000, with costs being shared between the two entities.

• The city is soliciting bids for the purchase of three vehicles, two current model police pursuit vehicles and one current model one-ton standard cab 4×4 truck with an eight-foot bed. Proposals are due by 4 pm, April 13.

• The city is requesting proposals from firms for the 2018 asphalt mill and overlay project, which will cover approximately 11 miles of street. The base bid includes 22 segments, with alternative bids for an additional 23 segments. Bids are due by 10 am, April 17.

• The city is taking bids for the cutting and removal of hay and grass on 89 acres located at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. The lease will be good for three calendar years. Proposals are due by 3 pm, April 3.

• Maryville Public Safety Officers Matt Hoza and Mike Wilson resigned. Officer Josh McMillen was rehired.

• Street maintenance is finishing grading at the Mozingo Conference Center for overflow parking.

• The second annual Adult-Youth Alternate Shot Golf Tournament will be held at the Watson 9 on May 19 in conjunction with the SSM St. Francis Foundation Golf Classic.

• Registration is now open for the PGA Junior Golf League featuring five practices and six games.