The Maryville City Council approved the mandatory runway end identifier light (REIL) inspection performed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport for $8,444.98 during its regular meeting December 11.

As part of the airport runway apron project, constructed by Ideker Inc., St. Joseph, the REILs were replaced. This consists of two synchronized, unidirectional flashing lights positioned on each corner of the runway landing. They provide a way for aircraft to identify the end of a runway. REIL systems are required to be certified by the FAA to ensure proper angle, intensity and working order.

The inspection is MoDOT-fund grant eligible, meaning that MoDOT covers 90 percent of the cost, leaving the city with $844.98 to pay.

The annual Speedy Spoofhound 5K race was approved for April 21, 2018. It will begin at 7:30 am at Eugene Field Elementary School and will end at the school. East Second Street from Dewey to Saunders will be closed. A public safety officer will assist with traffic on East First Street between 8:15 am and 9 am.

Maryville Parks and Recreation members Tyler Tapps and Travis Buysse submitted their resignations due to moving outside of city limits. The city council approved the appointments of Adam Teale to complete the unexpired term vacated by Tapps ending in June 2019 and Brian Smail to complete the unexpired term vacated by Buysse ending in June 2020.

City Manager Greg McDanel reported:

•Santa Cops will be at Wal-Mart at 6 pm, Sunday, December 17.

•The annual holiday party for city employees will be at 6 pm, Friday, December 15 at the Mozingo Lake Conference Center.

•The Mozingo Lake Conference Center grand opening will be at 4 pm, Tuesday, January 2, 2018. The public is invited.

•Mozingo Lake is still experiencing turnover due to dying algae blooms, giving an odor and odd taste to city water. Staff has been treating the water. Daily water checks show that the water is still within safe drinking limits.

Councilman Jerry Riggs expressed concern with the new LED lights around town. He stated the streets are now dark enough that his automatic car lights switch on to bright when driving down streets. McDanel stated that the lights are owned by KCP&L and that the city just pays the electric bill; the new lights are supposed to lower the city’s bill. McDanel also stated that if anyone has an area of concern, send him the address. He plans to meet with KCP&L and see if there are some different options to make it safer for intersections, walking trails and other areas of concern.

The city council meeting on December 25 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.