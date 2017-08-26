The Maryville R-II Board of Education set the 2017-18 tax levy and school tuition during its regular meeting August 16.

For the upcoming year, the student tuition for students living outside of the district will be $9,000.

The 2017-18 tax levy was set at a total of $5.0807 per $100 of assessed value.

The transportation services for St. Gregory’s for the upcoming year will be $411.50 per student.

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. donated $9,000 to the district; $3,000 will go to each building for use in science including Project Lead the Way and STEM activities.

The FEMA inspection went well.

The new phone system should be up and running soon.

Technology staff has added 230 Chromebooks to the district.

NW Audio Visual will install the new security cameras this month.

The middle school gym floor has been refinished.

Northwest Technical School teacher Bing Boettner taught at the Career and Technical Education New Teacher Institute in Columbia this summer.

There were 53 school bus drivers who completed training offered at the tech school.

The following companies have completed the necessary work for the new central office:

•Nelson Plumbing finished a water line replacement project, installing a four-inch sewer line.

•Empire Gas relocated the gas line for the new central office.

•Andrew Spire completed the concrete work.

•The district’s maintenance crew finished the plumbing underneath the slab foundation and the electrical work including conduit extensions.

All of the boilers and large storage tanks were inspected and no defects were found.

The following personnel items were approved:

Kenna Toombs was reassigned as a long-term substitute for the early childhood special education teacher vacancy.

The following individuals were hired: Keitlin LaFaver, after school youth worker; Haylee Olberding, long-term substitute for the visually impaired teacher position; Kristi Beu, high school paraprofessional; Nic Mattson, middle school assistant football coach; Jackson Morrison, middle school assistant football coach; Dustin Romans, high school academic team assistant sponsor; Richard Boettner, fall musical accompanist; Tye Parsons, fall musical art designer; and Jeremy Krug, fall musical pit band director.