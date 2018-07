Mary A Luke, 80, Maryville, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

Services were July 24 at St. Gregory’s Church.

Memorials may be made to Village Care Center, SSM Hospice, or charity of choice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.