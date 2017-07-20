Marvin Carl Bartlett, 73, Melvern, KS, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital, Topeka, KS.

He was born June 5, 1944, to Garland and Lena Brandon Bartlett.

On January 18, 1964, he married Linda Meye.

Mr. Bartlett was an over-the-road truck driver for many years.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Donald Jay Bartlett and Marvin DeWayne Bartlett; and parents.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home in Melvern; two daughters, Melinda Reece, Melvern, and Heather Bartlett, Emporia, KS; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley McClain, Maryville, Carol McHugh, Mound City, and Marilyn Godwin, Coalgate, OK; two brothers, Darrell Bartlett, Wamego, OK, and Danny Bartlett, Burlington Jct.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be in Melvern at a later date.