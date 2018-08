Martha Jane Wyer, 68, Parnell, died Monday, August 13, 2018, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

A memorial service will be held at 11am, Saturday, August 18 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.