Marjorie Ann Carr Carroll Henderson, 73, Maryville, died Thursday, October 19, 2017, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Funeral services were Monday, October 23 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial was in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.