Marcella E. “Marcie” Haney, 92, Maryville, formerly of Kansas City, died Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Services will be at 11 am Saturday, January 5, 2019, at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 to 10:30 am. A parish rosary will follow the visitation at 10:30 am. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

