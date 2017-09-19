Nodaway County Historical Society and the Holt County Historical Society are holding a joint program on the Orphan Trains at 2 pm, Sunday, September 24 at the Maitland United Methodist Church.

The Children’s Aid Society, New York City was created by Charles Loring Brace to help street children “by placing them with families in other parts of the country.” Orphan trains started sending out children in 1854. This area started receiving orphans in the 1870s.

To contribute information or if there are questions, contact Margaret Kelley or Cathy Palmer at 660.582.8176 or 660.541.1321.