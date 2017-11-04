Maryville Parks and Recreation is continuing the search to find and repair a leak at the Maryville Aquatic Center, 504 North Laura Street, Maryville.

The park board has given Director Aaron Dobson and his staff the direction of finding the leak and making the necessary repairs to ensure the aquatic center is operational.

On October 31 and November 1, employees from ACCO, Johnston, IA, were on site to excavate the northwest side of the pool. MPR employees had narrowed the leak location to that area.

“On behalf of the Maryville Park and Recreation Board and our staff, I would like to ensure the community that we are committed to resolving the issues at the aquatic center and that it is open and operational for the coming pool season,” Dobson said.

“We understand what this facility has meant to the community and we want to ensure that future generations can experience the joys of swimming. We take great pride in operating a safe and clean aquatic center that serves as a place for the entire community to come together.”

For more information about the endeavor, a timeline can be found in the printed edition.