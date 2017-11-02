Lowell Dean Holbrook, 91, Kansas City, formally of Maryville, died Wednesday, November 1, 2017, in Kansas City.

Services will be at 3 pm, Friday, November 3 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be sent to Stonecrest at Burlington Creek, Assisted Living, 6311 North Cosby Avenue, Kansas City, MO.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.