Margaret “Louise” O’Riley, 80, Maryville, died Friday, July 28, 2017, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born December 5, 1936, in Kansas City. She was a 1954 graduate of Maryville High School.

Rosary will be at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, August 2, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Visitation will follow from 7 pm to 8 pm.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10, Thursday, August 3 at St. Gregory’s Church, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

