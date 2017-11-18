South Nodaway students Elizabeth Turpin, Jordan Murphy, Dolores Holtman, Emily Skoglund and Connor LaBryer won second place in the Northwest Missouri regional envirothon competition held this fall, qualifying their team for the state competition April 26, 2018.

This year, science teacher Kortni McCreath took three teams from the school to compete. Envirothon teams consist of five high school students.

An envirothon is a natural resource, problem solving competition, sponsored by the state soil and water conservation district. The teams use outdoor in-the-field test stations designed to test their knowledge of aquatic ecology, soils, land use, forestry, wildlife and current environmental issues. Team members also orally presented a solution to a current issue topic.

The goals of an envirothon are to promote good stewardship of natural resources, bring an awareness to renewable and non-renewable resources management and develop student critical thinking and decision making skills.

“These kids really worked hard to prepare for an experience that was new to a lot of them. I am excited to take a team to state envirothon and see what they can do. I really look forward to seeing what the other teams can do next year,” McCreath said.

Only the top three teams in each region advanced to state. From there, the winning Missouri team will get the chance to represent the state in the North American envirothon, where the winners receive scholarships.