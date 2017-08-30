Dustin Strueby, Conception Jct., and other local residents are organizing efforts to haul supplies to those affected by Hurricane Harvey and flooding in Texas over the Labor Day weekend.

The crew plans to drive to Houston, TX, in a 24-foot trailer. They will begin packing the trailer on Thursday, August 31 and will leave that night.

Strueby has been in contact with the American Red Cross who will direct him where to go as they get closer to Texas. Due to conditions, not everyone is able to get into the city. The team will stay until Monday, helping with cleanup.

“Anything we can get would be great,” Strueby stated.

They are still asking for the following items: wet wipes, diapers, pet food, leashes, pet collars, dry shampoo, deodorant, soap, tampons, maxi pads, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, non-perishable food, MREs, water, sports drinks, batteries, flashlights, straps, gloves, gas cans, garbage bags, coolers, bug spray, clothes and blankets.

Anyone who would like to donate can contact Strueby at 660.254.0237 to arrange a drop off.