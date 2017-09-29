Youth in Nodaway County 4-H groups celebrated National 4-H Week, October 1-7.
The BJ Lucky Shamrocks are front: Andrew Lightener, Dakota Hiatt, Paidyn Linville, Haylee Dawson; back: leader, Thomas Linville; president, Levi Linville; vice-president, Riley Linville; treasurer, Clayton Linville; secretary, Anastyn Hiatt; sergeant at arms, Braxon Linville. Not pictured: Hunter Dawson.
The Coston siblings were busy during the summer livestock show. They are Judah, Joel, Jolyssa, Leyna and Jerrica, and are the children of Verlena and Micah Coston. They are members of the Mt. Tabor 4-H Club.
Several Nodaway County 4-H clubs were represented during a county-wide shooting clinic where they checked for eye dominance.
Emma, Clyde and Katy Hart at the Nodaway County Fair with their chickens. They are members of the Mt. Tabor 4-H Club and the children of Eddie and Christina Hart. This is Emma’s third year, Clyde’s second year and Katy’s first year.
Jerrica Hess, daughter of Matt and Belinda Hess, is a fifth-year member of the Maryville 4-H Club. She said she enjoyed learning more about horses this year.
Kollin McGary, five, Maryville 4-H Saddle Club, shows his bottle calf, Lucy, at the Nodaway County Livestock Show. He enjoys feeding and walking his calf every evening during the summer. He is the son of Brian and Jayla McGary.
Anna Lager and Andrew Madden with their country cured champion hams.
Several members of Maryville 4-H Club showed off the design of their string art for their arts and crafts project.
Maryville 4-H Club’s swim party saw Anna White, Avery Baker, Belinda Hess and Anna Lager having fun.
Wyatt Raasch, eight years old, is a member of the Maryville 4-H Club. He built a chicken coop from scrap lumber for his six chickens. He is the son of Doug and Samantha Raasch.
Participating in the April litter clean-up were members Madelyn Swinford, 12, Ryan Langford, 10, Mackenzie Swinford, 11, Taylor Thompson, 12, in front of her, Lily Hayden, five, and Sarah Langford, 12. The Langford children’s parents are Misty and Nathan Langford and Lily Hayden’s parents are Rex and Kim Hayden.
Mackenzie Swinford, 11, showing her Hampshire champion gilt at the Nodaway County Livestock Show. She is a Busy Bee 4-H Club member and is the daughter of Pat and Becky Swinford.
Maverick and Maggie Swinford, ages three and seven, respectively, participate in the pee wee beef show with their bottle calf, Ella. They are the children of Pat and Becky Swinford and are members of the Busy Bee 4-H Club.
Ryan Allen, an 11-year old Graham 4-H member and son of Rick and Michelle Allen, won the Beginner Showmanship Class during the rabbit show at the Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany with his broken blue, mini rex buck, Quix.
Dakota Allen, a Graham 4-H member and 15-year old daughter of Rick and Michelle Allen, exhibited her rabbits at the Platte County Livestock show, where she was the Intermediate Showmanship Champion with her broken caster, mini rex buck, Jackson.
Aubrey and Andy Mattson showing pigs at Nodaway County Livestock show.
Carter Luke and Braxton Shanks learn how to decorate Cupcakes.
Ean Meyer, Kaylee Pedersen and Jacob Peery learn how to decorate cupcakes.
Ethan and Mylie Holtman work on thier ham project.
Ethan Holtman, Jacob Peery, Logan Peery and Ean Meyer enjoy Crower Camp in Trenton, MO.
The Jefferson 4-H club rod through the Lollipop Parade.
Kayley Ledgerwood shows off her ham.
Kayley Ledgerwood is pictured showing her bottle calf.
Trent Henggeler and his friends enjoy 4-H day at the K.
Madeline Wilmes, 12, participated in conference judging at Achievement Day.
Attending the Mt. Tabor Club’s arts and crafts day were Addie Honan, seven, Myles Shipley, seven, Cameron Snodderley, six, Colin Kinsella, 10, Charlotte Wilmes, six, Madeline Wilmes, eight, and Cooper Snodderley, nine. Addie is the daughter of Nathan and Nicki Honan. Myles is the son of Matt and Vanessa Shipley. Cameron and Cooper are the sons of Clint and Becky Snodderley. Charlotte and Madeline are the daughters of Stephen and Kelli Wilmes.
Jace Burns, six, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays Clover Kid Club, gets help from Vice-President Dakota Auffert, 16, son of Dana and Damian Auffert, wrapping a Christmas present for the family the club adopted. Jace is the son of Jeff and Jenny Burns. Colton Wilmes, 16, the son of Mark and Charity Wilmes, watches.
NEN 4-H Club members with their awards for the 2015-16 4-H year.
Taylor Thompson, 12, Busy Bee 4-H Club, competes in the Nodaway County archery shoot. She is the daughter of Ronnie and Amber Wendle and Jesse and Kristin Thompson.
Grayson Hess, nine, Maryville 4-H Club, says he would name this photo “Flying High.” Grayson is the son of Matt and Belinda Hess.
