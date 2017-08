​Peyton Morehouse, granddaughter of Olive Smith and Richard and Jessie Smith, Maryville, and Phyllis Morehouse, Hopkins, and her KC Peppers team took third recently in the 16A division of the 2017 Heartland World Series in Kansas City.

Battling hot temps around 100 degrees, with heat indexes 110+ and being down a pitcher, Morehouse’s team was able to go 8-3 to clench third place. Morehouse, a pitcher, attends Park Hill High School in Kansas City.