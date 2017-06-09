By Christina Rice

Members of the Tri-C Little League team will be featured in a baseball commercial by Russell Athletics in its “Dear Coach, Dear Dad” campaign. It will air beginning the second week of June, which is National Little League week.

The short film will focus on the impact coaches have on their players both on and off of the field. It also touches on getting back to the roots of youth baseball.

The Russell Athletic team videotaped the youth as they played a baseball game and again during practice. The crew used two cameramen, a sound technician and two drones to capture footage of the players.