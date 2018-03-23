Churches throughout Nodaway County are announcing plans for Holy Week celebration services.

Following are the submitted events:

Barnard

Barnard Christian Church

• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service, 8 pm

• April 1 – Easter sunrise service with breakfast following, 7 am; no Sunday school

Barnard United Methodist Church

• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service with special music, 7 pm

Bethany Christian Church

• March 25 – Baptism service during regular worship, 10:30 am

• April 1 – Easter service followed by breakfast, 7 am

Burlington Jct.

Burlington Jct. First Christian Church

• March 26-30 – Holy Week morning devotionals, coffee and doughnuts, 6:45 to 7:30 am

• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service, 7 pm

• March 30 – Good Friday service, 7 pm

• April 1 – Easter service, 10 am

Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10 am

• March 30 – Good Friday service with Wilcox UMC, at BJ, 7 pm

• March 31 – Easter egg hunt at BJ city park, Easter Bunny present for photos, 10 am

• April 1 – Easter breakfast, 8 am; Easter service, 10 am

St. Benedict Catholic Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday mass, 8:30 am

• April 1 – Easter Sunday mass, 8:30 am

Clearmont

Clearmont Christian Church

• April 1 – Breakfast followed by Easter program, 8 am; Sunday school, 9:40 am; worship, 10:30 am

Clearmont United Methodist Church

• March 30 – Good Friday service with Elmo UMC, at Elmo, 7 pm

Conception

Conception Abbey

• March 29 – Holy Thursday mass, 7 pm

• March 30 – Good Friday service, 3 pm

• April 1 – Easter vigil mass, 4:30 am

Conception Jct.

St. Columba Catholic Church

• March 24-25 – Palm Sunday mass, Saturday, 6 pm; Sunday, 8 am

• March 29 – Holy Thursday mass, 7 pm

• March 30 – Good Friday service, 3 pm

• March 31- Holy Saturday mass, 7 pm

• April 1 – Easter Sunday mass, 8 am

Clyde

Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration

• March 29 – Holy Thursday, Adoration/Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, 1:30 to 4 pm; Evening mass of the Lord’s supper, 6 pm

• March 30 – Good Friday commemoration of the Lord’s passion, 3 pm

• March 31 – Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 pm

• April 16 – Easter mass at Our Lady of Rickenbach, 11 am

Elmo

Elmo United Methodist Church

• March 30 – Good Friday service with Clearmont UMC, at Elmo, 7 pm

• April 1 – Sunrise service with breakfast to follow, 6 am; Sunday school, 10 am; Easter service, 11 am

Graham

Graham United Methodist Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 9 am

• April 1 – Easter service, 9 am

Union Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10:30 am

• April 1 – Easter Sunday service, 10 am

Guilford

Guilford Community of Christ and United Methodist Churches

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, with special music, 11 am

• April 1 – Easter Sunrise service at UMC, followed by breakfast, 7 am

• April 1 – Worship with special music, 11 am

Guilford Community of Christ

• March 25 – Palm Sunday worship and classes, 10 am; preaching, 11 am

Hopkins

Hopkins and Pickering communities United Methodist, Christian Churches

• March 30 – Good Friday community service, at Hopkins Christian Church, 7 pm

First Christian

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10:30 am

• March 26-28 – “You’ve been egged,” eggs will be hidden by church members in the yards of youth

• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service with Rev. Dale Stewart, 7 pm

• April 1 – Sunrise service at Donna Spalding farm, east of Hopkins on Highway 246, breakfast to follow, Rev. Stewart officiating, 7:30 am; Easter worship, 10:30 am; no Sunday school

First Baptist

• April 1 – Sunrise service at Hopkins Cemetery, breakfast to follow at church, 7:03 am; Sunday school, 10 am; Easter service, 11 am

Hopkins United Methodist Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10:45 am

• April 1 – Easter Sunday service, 10:45 am

Maryville

The Bridge

• March 30 – Good Friday service, 7 pm

• April 1 – Easter services, 9 am, 10:30 am and noon

Calvary Chapel

• April 1 – Easter sunrise service, 7 am; Easter worship services, 9 and 11 am.

Church of the Nazarene

• April 1 – Easter at the Crosses, 8:30 am; potluck breakfast, 9 am; Easter service, 10:45 am

First Baptist Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10:45 am

• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 pm

• April 1 – Easter worship service, 10:45 am

First Christian Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10 am

• March 29 – Maundy Thursday supper and service, 6:30 pm

• March 30 – Good Friday prayer vigil, 7 am to 7 pm

• April 1 – Easter Sunday, breakfast, 8 am; discipleship classes, 9 am; worship, 10 am

First Presbyterian Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday: Sunday school, 9 am; worship with communion, 10:30 am

• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service, 7 pm

• April 1 – Sunrise service with FUMC, at The Point, Mozingo Lake, 7:03 am; worship service, 10:30 am

First United Methodist Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday Lenten breakfast, fellowship hall, 8 to 11 am; services, 9 and 11:10 am

• March 29 -Holy Thursday communion service, 7 pm; prayer vigil in chapel from 8 pm, Thursday, to 3 pm, Friday, March 30

• March 30 – Good Friday service, noon

• April 1 – Sunrise service with First Presbyterian, at The Point, Mozingo Lake, 7:03 am; breakfast in fellowship hall, 8 to 11 am; Easter services, 9 and 11:10 am; Sunday school with egg coloring in fellowship hall, 10:15 am

Hope Lutheran Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10 am

• March 29 – Maundy Thursday communion service, 7 pm

• March 30 – Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 pm

• April 1 – Sunrise service with communion, 7 am; Easter breakfast, free will donation, 8 to 9:30 am; Sunday school with Easter egg hunt, 9 am; Easter worship with communion, 10 am

Laura Street Baptist Church

• March 30 – Good Friday service, 7 pm

• April 1 – Sunrise service at Kiwanis shelter, Mozingo Lake, 6:45 am; worship services, 8:15 am, 10:45 am and 7 pm

St. Gregory Catholic Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday services, 8 am, 10:30 am and 5 pm

• March 29 – Holy Thursday, mass of the Lord’s supper, 7 pm, with Adoration after mass until 11 pm

• March 30 – Good Friday, Veneration of the Cross, 5:30 pm

• March 31 – Easter vigil mass, 8 pm

• April 1 – Easter Sunday masses, 8 and 10:30 am

St. Paul’s Episcopal

• March 25 – Palm Sunday, Holy Eucharist and liturgy of the palms, 9 am

• March 29 – Maundy Thursday, Holy Eucharist and stripping of the alter, 5:30 pm

• March 30 – Good Friday liturgy at St. Mary’s, Savannah, 5:30 pm

• April 1 – Easter Eucharist at St. Paul’s, followed by coffee and refreshments, 9 am

Parnell

St. Joseph Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday mass, 10 am

• March 29 – Holy Thursday mass, 7 pm

• March 30 – Good Friday mass, 3 pm

• March 31 – Easter vigil, 7 pm

• April 1 – Easter Sunday mass, 10 am

Parnell United Methodist Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 9:45 am

• March 30 – Good Friday service, 7 pm

• April 1 – Easter sunrise service, 6:30 am; Easter service, 9:45 am

Pickering

Pickering Christian Church

• April 1 – Easter service, 8:15 am

Pickering United Methodist Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 9:40 am

• April 1 – Easter service, 9:40 am

Ravenwood

Ravenwood United Methodist Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 11 am

• March 30 – Good Friday service, 6 pm

• April 1 – Easter service, 11 am

Ravenwood Christian Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday, Sunday school, 9:30 am; worship service, 10:30 am

• April 1 – Easter Sunrise service with breakfast following, 7 am; Sunday school, 9:30 am; worship service, 10:30 am

Skidmore

Skidmore United Methodist Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10 am

• April 1 – Easter sunrise service, 6:30 am; Easter service, 10 am

Burr Oak United Methodist Church

• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 8:45 am

• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service, 7 pm

Wilcox

Wilcox United Methodist Church

• April 1 – Easter sunrise service followed by breakfast, 6:30 am