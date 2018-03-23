Churches throughout Nodaway County are announcing plans for Holy Week celebration services.
Following are the submitted events:
Barnard
Barnard Christian Church
• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service, 8 pm
• April 1 – Easter sunrise service with breakfast following, 7 am; no Sunday school
Barnard United Methodist Church
• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service with special music, 7 pm
Bethany Christian Church
• March 25 – Baptism service during regular worship, 10:30 am
• April 1 – Easter service followed by breakfast, 7 am
Burlington Jct.
Burlington Jct. First Christian Church
• March 26-30 – Holy Week morning devotionals, coffee and doughnuts, 6:45 to 7:30 am
• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service, 7 pm
• March 30 – Good Friday service, 7 pm
• April 1 – Easter service, 10 am
Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10 am
• March 30 – Good Friday service with Wilcox UMC, at BJ, 7 pm
• March 31 – Easter egg hunt at BJ city park, Easter Bunny present for photos, 10 am
• April 1 – Easter breakfast, 8 am; Easter service, 10 am
St. Benedict Catholic Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday mass, 8:30 am
• April 1 – Easter Sunday mass, 8:30 am
Clearmont
Clearmont Christian Church
• April 1 – Breakfast followed by Easter program, 8 am; Sunday school, 9:40 am; worship, 10:30 am
Clearmont United Methodist Church
• March 30 – Good Friday service with Elmo UMC, at Elmo, 7 pm
Conception
Conception Abbey
• March 29 – Holy Thursday mass, 7 pm
• March 30 – Good Friday service, 3 pm
• April 1 – Easter vigil mass, 4:30 am
Conception Jct.
St. Columba Catholic Church
• March 24-25 – Palm Sunday mass, Saturday, 6 pm; Sunday, 8 am
• March 29 – Holy Thursday mass, 7 pm
• March 30 – Good Friday service, 3 pm
• March 31- Holy Saturday mass, 7 pm
• April 1 – Easter Sunday mass, 8 am
Clyde
Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration
• March 29 – Holy Thursday, Adoration/Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, 1:30 to 4 pm; Evening mass of the Lord’s supper, 6 pm
• March 30 – Good Friday commemoration of the Lord’s passion, 3 pm
• March 31 – Holy Saturday Easter Vigil, 8 pm
• April 16 – Easter mass at Our Lady of Rickenbach, 11 am
Elmo
Elmo United Methodist Church
• March 30 – Good Friday service with Clearmont UMC, at Elmo, 7 pm
• April 1 – Sunrise service with breakfast to follow, 6 am; Sunday school, 10 am; Easter service, 11 am
Graham
Graham United Methodist Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 9 am
• April 1 – Easter service, 9 am
Union Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10:30 am
• April 1 – Easter Sunday service, 10 am
Guilford
Guilford Community of Christ and United Methodist Churches
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, with special music, 11 am
• April 1 – Easter Sunrise service at UMC, followed by breakfast, 7 am
• April 1 – Worship with special music, 11 am
Guilford Community of Christ
• March 25 – Palm Sunday worship and classes, 10 am; preaching, 11 am
Hopkins
Hopkins and Pickering communities United Methodist, Christian Churches
• March 30 – Good Friday community service, at Hopkins Christian Church, 7 pm
First Christian
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10:30 am
• March 26-28 – “You’ve been egged,” eggs will be hidden by church members in the yards of youth
• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service with Rev. Dale Stewart, 7 pm
• April 1 – Sunrise service at Donna Spalding farm, east of Hopkins on Highway 246, breakfast to follow, Rev. Stewart officiating, 7:30 am; Easter worship, 10:30 am; no Sunday school
First Baptist
• April 1 – Sunrise service at Hopkins Cemetery, breakfast to follow at church, 7:03 am; Sunday school, 10 am; Easter service, 11 am
Hopkins United Methodist Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10:45 am
• April 1 – Easter Sunday service, 10:45 am
Maryville
The Bridge
• March 30 – Good Friday service, 7 pm
• April 1 – Easter services, 9 am, 10:30 am and noon
Calvary Chapel
• April 1 – Easter sunrise service, 7 am; Easter worship services, 9 and 11 am.
Church of the Nazarene
• April 1 – Easter at the Crosses, 8:30 am; potluck breakfast, 9 am; Easter service, 10:45 am
First Baptist Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10:45 am
• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 pm
• April 1 – Easter worship service, 10:45 am
First Christian Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10 am
• March 29 – Maundy Thursday supper and service, 6:30 pm
• March 30 – Good Friday prayer vigil, 7 am to 7 pm
• April 1 – Easter Sunday, breakfast, 8 am; discipleship classes, 9 am; worship, 10 am
First Presbyterian Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday: Sunday school, 9 am; worship with communion, 10:30 am
• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service, 7 pm
• April 1 – Sunrise service with FUMC, at The Point, Mozingo Lake, 7:03 am; worship service, 10:30 am
First United Methodist Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday Lenten breakfast, fellowship hall, 8 to 11 am; services, 9 and 11:10 am
• March 29 -Holy Thursday communion service, 7 pm; prayer vigil in chapel from 8 pm, Thursday, to 3 pm, Friday, March 30
• March 30 – Good Friday service, noon
• April 1 – Sunrise service with First Presbyterian, at The Point, Mozingo Lake, 7:03 am; breakfast in fellowship hall, 8 to 11 am; Easter services, 9 and 11:10 am; Sunday school with egg coloring in fellowship hall, 10:15 am
Hope Lutheran Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10 am
• March 29 – Maundy Thursday communion service, 7 pm
• March 30 – Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 pm
• April 1 – Sunrise service with communion, 7 am; Easter breakfast, free will donation, 8 to 9:30 am; Sunday school with Easter egg hunt, 9 am; Easter worship with communion, 10 am
Laura Street Baptist Church
• March 30 – Good Friday service, 7 pm
• April 1 – Sunrise service at Kiwanis shelter, Mozingo Lake, 6:45 am; worship services, 8:15 am, 10:45 am and 7 pm
St. Gregory Catholic Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday services, 8 am, 10:30 am and 5 pm
• March 29 – Holy Thursday, mass of the Lord’s supper, 7 pm, with Adoration after mass until 11 pm
• March 30 – Good Friday, Veneration of the Cross, 5:30 pm
• March 31 – Easter vigil mass, 8 pm
• April 1 – Easter Sunday masses, 8 and 10:30 am
St. Paul’s Episcopal
• March 25 – Palm Sunday, Holy Eucharist and liturgy of the palms, 9 am
• March 29 – Maundy Thursday, Holy Eucharist and stripping of the alter, 5:30 pm
• March 30 – Good Friday liturgy at St. Mary’s, Savannah, 5:30 pm
• April 1 – Easter Eucharist at St. Paul’s, followed by coffee and refreshments, 9 am
Parnell
St. Joseph Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday mass, 10 am
• March 29 – Holy Thursday mass, 7 pm
• March 30 – Good Friday mass, 3 pm
• March 31 – Easter vigil, 7 pm
• April 1 – Easter Sunday mass, 10 am
Parnell United Methodist Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 9:45 am
• March 30 – Good Friday service, 7 pm
• April 1 – Easter sunrise service, 6:30 am; Easter service, 9:45 am
Pickering
Pickering Christian Church
• April 1 – Easter service, 8:15 am
Pickering United Methodist Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 9:40 am
• April 1 – Easter service, 9:40 am
Ravenwood
Ravenwood United Methodist Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 11 am
• March 30 – Good Friday service, 6 pm
• April 1 – Easter service, 11 am
Ravenwood Christian Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday, Sunday school, 9:30 am; worship service, 10:30 am
• April 1 – Easter Sunrise service with breakfast following, 7 am; Sunday school, 9:30 am; worship service, 10:30 am
Skidmore
Skidmore United Methodist Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 10 am
• April 1 – Easter sunrise service, 6:30 am; Easter service, 10 am
Burr Oak United Methodist Church
• March 25 – Palm Sunday service, 8:45 am
• March 29 – Maundy Thursday service, 7 pm
Wilcox
Wilcox United Methodist Church
• April 1 – Easter sunrise service followed by breakfast, 6:30 am
