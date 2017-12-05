Crowds gather around the live nativity performed by Laura Street Baptist Church members December 2 in the Westlake Hardware parking lot. Attendees were able to interact with the actors, pet the animals, enjoy refreshments and hear the story of Jesus’ birth.

Daniel McKim, portraying a wise man delivering gifts to baby Jesus, led his camel through the annual Christmas parade before heading to the stable for the live nativity production.

For more photos, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.