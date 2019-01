Lillian Jean Wagner, 93, Bethany, formerly of Maryville, died Friday, January 18, 2019.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 22 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Harrison County Hospice or Boy Scout Troop 100 and Scout Troop 100, Bethany.

