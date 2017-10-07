The St. Joseph Christian Lions put away a 52-6 halftime win over the North-West Nodaway Muskets September 29 in Hopkins during North Nodaway’s Homecoming.

The 2017 North Nodaway homecoming king and queen are Wade Torres, son of Ismael and Jennifer Torres and Taylor Combs, daughter of Mike and Shelley Combs. Little Mr. Hopkins Trenton Roberts, son of Megan and Brent Roberts and Little Miss Hopkins Gwynn Rolofson, daughter of Bess and Pete Rolofson, presented the royalty with their crowns and flowers.

