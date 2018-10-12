The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Preschool Storytime for ages birth to six, 5:30 pm, Tuesday, October 16.

• Fall Book Sale, 10:30 am to 6 pm, October 17 to 19; 10:30 am to 3 pm, Saturday, October 20; and 10:30 am to 6 pm, Monday, October 22. Located in basement library.

• Book Nibblers, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, October 18. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• Lego Club, 6 pm, Thursday, October 18. For students in grades one to five, advance registration is requested.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.