The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Baby/Toddler Time, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, March 8. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• March Madness and Digging Deeper book clubs for grades 2-5 on Friday, March 9. March Madness will teach fundamental comprehension strategies with beginner chapter books, meets at 4:30 pm. Digging Deeper will use long chapter books, meets at 5:15 pm. Membership is $20.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.