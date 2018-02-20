The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Baby/Toddler Time, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, March 1. For infants to age three accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• Birth to six Story Hour, “Dr. Seuss is on the Loose,” for infants to age six, 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, March 1.

• Final check-in for Children’s Business Fair participants, Saturday, March 3.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.