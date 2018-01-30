The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Adult Reading Program, sign-up now, program ends Wednesday, February 28. To participate, read one to three books, from each of four categories. Contact library for more information.

• Cost analysis meeting for those who have signed up for Children’s Business Fair, Wednesday, February 7

• Baby/Toddler Time, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, February 8. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• March Madness and Digging Deeper book clubs for grades 2-5 on Friday, February 9. March Madness will teach fundamental comprehension strategies with beginner chapter books, meets at 4:30 pm. Digging Deeper will use long chapter books, meets at 5:15 pm. Membership is $20.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.