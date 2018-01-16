The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Adult Reading Program, sign-up begins now; program ends Wednesday, February 28. To participate, read one to three books from each of four categories. Contact library for more information.

• De-stress and detox for adults, 3 pm, Saturday, January 20. It’s an afternoon of guided meditation and relaxing stretches followed by light refreshments.

• Baby/Toddler Time, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, January 25. For infants to age three accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.