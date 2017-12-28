The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Signup is underway through Saturday, January 13, for the Children’s Business Fair, for youth age eight through high school. It’s for youth interested in creating a product or service and earning a profit.

• Baby/Toddler Time, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, January 4, for infants to age three accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• Birth to Six Story Hour, ”1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,” 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, January 4.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.