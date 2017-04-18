The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Second Annual Wine and Beer for Books, 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, April 22. Tickets are available from 9 am to 6 pm, Friday and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday, for $40 each.

• Book Nibblers, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, April 27. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• April Madness and Thinker’s book clubs for grades 2-4 on Friday, April 28. April Madness is for children with reading lexile level 400-500, meets at 4 pm. Thinker’s is for children with reading lexile level 720-970, meets at 5 pm.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.