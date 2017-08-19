The Maryville Public Library announced the results of its annual summer reading program held May 30 through July 29.

More than 330 youth from birth to 17 took part in the program. A total of 10,641 books were checked out during the challenge.

In addition to reading, some of the participants elected to complete challenges in math and writing. The three medal winners were Hadley Cline, age 10, Jacy Snead, age nine, and Vanessa Myers, age 11, all of Maryville. Runners-up in the independent category were Allison Riley, Skye Livesay, Mattie Dimmitt, Asher Brunnert and Tobin Boyt.

The young adult champion was Nakayla Nelson, 15, of Clearmont.

Challenge winners in the pre-reader category were Sean McMillan, Dean McMillan, Zoey Brown, Camden Brown, Charlie Dimmitt, Beckett Gessert, Vincent White, Nora Boyt, Elley Cline, Hudsen Cline and Ethan Wilmes.

For more photos of medal winners, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.

