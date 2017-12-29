Lettuce Dream is expanding its program and looking for more individuals to complete its intern program.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 with intellectual disabilities along the spectrum are able to apply for the non-paid internships. They will have the opportunity to work alongside volunteers within the community, learning a variety of employment-related skills in an inclusive environment.

The program is tailored to meet the needs of each individual. Interns can work up to a maximum of nine and a half hours per week; from 8:30 to 11 am and 1:30 to 3:30 pm, Mondays, and 8:30 to 11 am, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Some interns can start with fewer hours and work up to the maximum as they are able.

The interns gain experience with seeding, transplanting and harvesting plants. On Tuesdays, they also attend classes, learning valuable skills needed to work in the job force.

Typically the program runs from 10 months to two years, allowing the length of the program to be tailored to the needs of each intern. Currently, the program has nine interns enrolled and is looking for an additional five interns for a total of 14.