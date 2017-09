Fall’O us to Soup and Sides luncheon will be from 11 am to 2:30 pm, Friday, October 6. The luncheon will be hosted at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. The menu will include many soups, sides, desserts and beverages.

Volunteers and board members will be taking freewill donations at the door. The money donated will go towards achieving Lettuce Dream’s mission of providing training opportunities for young adults with cognitive or developmental disabilities.