Sidney Leeper, Nodaway-Holt sophomore, earned a silver at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) state competition with her STAR project in the junior recycle and redesign category. Leeper designed and made a dress from sheet music and melted crayons.

“Music is important to me; I sing at church,” Leeper explained about her project choice. “I rolled the paper, then realized it was just black and white. So I glued old crayons on and used a hair dryer to melt.”

Leeper received a gold at FCCLA regionals for the project. The junior division is for grades seven to nine.

Save