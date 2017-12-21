Lawrence Winfred McIntyre, 89, Burlington Jct., died on December 19, 2017, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm, Saturday, December 23 at the United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct., with a funeral service following at 2 pm. Burial will follow the service at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. Graveside military services will be provided by Missouri Military Honors and the James Edward Gray American Legion Post #100, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Burlingtion Jct. United Methodist Church and the Parkinson’s Foundation.

