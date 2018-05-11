Lawrence J. “LJ” “Larry” Bunkowski, 78, Shambaugh, IA, formerly of Barnard, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at his home.
Services will be at 7 pm, Friday, May 11 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 pm at Bram Funeral Home. Friends are invited to join the family afterward for a celebration of life at the old MoDOT barn in Barnard; a light meal will be provided.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
