Lawrence J. “LJ” “Larry” Bunkowski, 78, Shambaugh, IA, formerly of Barnard, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at his home.

Services will be at 7 pm, Friday, May 11 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 pm at Bram Funeral Home. Friends are invited to join the family afterward for a celebration of life at the old MoDOT barn in Barnard; a light meal will be provided.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

