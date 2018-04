William L. “Larry” Protzman, Jr., 70, Maryville, died Friday, April 6, 2018, at his home.

Mr. Protzman’s body has been cremated. A private burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

The family suggests memorials to SSM Hospice of Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.