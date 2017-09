The Maryville ladies golf team won the district championship September 25. The team was tied with Tarkio until their fifth score, pulling them into the lead.

Members pictured are Laurelle Wickersham, who placed tenth with 101, Rylie Mundorf, seventh with 98, Coach Brenda Ricks, Kylee Dougan, tenth with 101, Jessica Sheil, fourth with 96, and Emily Long who received a medal for a score of 85. Mozingo will host sectionals on Monday, October 2.

