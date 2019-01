Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Jennings, 84, Stanberry, died Friday, January 25, 2019, at the Albany hospital.

Mr. Jennings’ body has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

The family will hold a private memorial service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.