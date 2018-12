Kelly Lee Wilcox, 56, Barnard, died Sunday, December 16, 2018.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, December 21 at Barnard Christian Church, Barnard. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 pm, Thursday, December 20 at the church.

Donations may be made to the Kelly Wilcox Memorial Fund at US Bank.