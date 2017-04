Keith E. Miller, 77, Stanberry, died April 6, 2017, at his home.

Memorial services were held on April 10 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Military rites were performed at the conclusion of services by members of the Tri-C American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct.

Memorials may be directed to SSM Hospice of Maryville.

Mr. Miller’s cremation was under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.