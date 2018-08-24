Kathryn Louise “Katie” Miller, 88, Maryville, died Monday, August 20, 2018, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, Maryville.

Services were Friday August 24 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with a visitation after. Burial followed the service at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville, or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.