Katherine Dianne Mickler, 66, Skidmore, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 am, Thursday, June 14 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Rosary will be 5:30 pm, Wednesday, June 13. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm, after the rosary.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

