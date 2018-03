Karen Michell Westcott, 57, Hopkins, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at her residence in Hopkins.

Mrs. Westcott’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuenralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.