Kannon Chael Hughes, 2, Reeds Spring, died Monday, August 7, 2017, in Branson.

Services were August 12 at the Lake of Three Fires, Taylor County, IA.

Memorials may be made in Kannon’s name.

Online condolences may be left at ritchiefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchie Funeral Home, Bedford, IA.