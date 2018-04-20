Judith Lynn Nielson, 55, Maryville, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Prairie Group Home.

Services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, April 21 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, April 20 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Prairie Group Home or SSM Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.